and are one of the most loved celeb rumoured couples. While it is not official, fans just love to ship them together. Every now and then, there are rumours about their engagement and shaadi. Something similar happened today. They were spotted together, and it sparked some speculations. Some publications went a bit far in their imagination and said they are planning to get married in a month on two. It also said that their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi and they are currently in the process of choosing fabrics.

There is also a buzz about them visiting a celebrity manager's office abode to plan their big day. However, the reality is far from different. They were seen together for a shoot. Now, it is believed that they will either be starring in a film or an ad shoot. There is no truth to them planning to get married.

BollywoodLife has exclusively learned from own reliable inside source that there's not a vestige of truth to this new rumour mill of VicKat's wedding. "This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months," reveals a close hand.

So, we are sorry if you were expecting some info around their shaadi, but the truth is that it is not happening.

On the work front, Katrina is awaiting the release of ’s opposite . She will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman and . Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Vicky is busy with Aditya Dhar’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama. His film Sardar Udham Singh recently released on OTT.