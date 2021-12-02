and recently announced their divorce and shocked everyone. After 15 years of their marriage, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao decided to part ways. Though they are no longer Mr and Mrs, they have decided to stay friends and co-parent their son Azad Rao. On his birthday celebrations, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan came together to make it special. Also Read - Before Ranveer Singh's '83 these 9 films starring Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and more brought alive heartwarming stories on cricket

The pictures from Azad Rao's birthday celebrations have made it to the internet. They have been shared by Shobha De. In the pictures we see Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao happily posing for the pictures. They also come together to cut son Azad's birthday cake. Aamir Khan's son Junaid from first wife can also be seen in these pictures. Take a look.

In their separation announcement, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan said, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is slated to release in the month of April in 2022. The film is said to be the Hindi adaptation of and also stars in a pivotal role. It will be clashing with Yash' KGF 2.