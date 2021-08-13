Abhishek Bachchan sells off his posh Worli apartment of this whopping amount? – deets inside

has sold one of his posh properties in Mumbai, according to a report in Money Control. The apartment has been sold for a whopping Rs. 45.75 crore, if we go by the report. Abhishek had purchased the apartment back in 2014 for Rs 41.14 crore. The area of the apartment is 7,527 sq ft and is located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli. Abhishek hasn’t spoken anything about the deal yet. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for the game show; says 'back on that chair from 2000...that's 21 years'

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull. It was based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Directed and co-written by Kookie Gulati, the film was produced by , Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

After being mighty impressed with Abhishek's performance in The Big Bull, a Twitter user couldn't stop raving about his acting skills. And while doing so, he also called him a better actor than his father . "Watched big bull I think when it comes to acting you are better than Big B....stay blessed guru bhai," the user tweeted. To which, Abhishek replied, "Thank you very much for your compliment sir. But nobody, NOBODY can be better than him."

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Bob Biswas directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It is a spin-off of , and based on the fictional character of that name who became popular in the 2012 hit, Kahaani.