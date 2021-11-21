'Tis the wedding season in the country. So many celebrities are tying the knot, imagine how many common folks are getting married in the upcoming weeks. Just last week, we saw and tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in Chandigarh. It was followed by the gorgeous TV beauty 's wedding with beau Rahul Sharma. B-Town and TV industry has been buzzing with the wedding reports of and and 's wedding with Vicky Jain. And today, is getting hitched to long time girlfriend Anushka Ranjan. And a super engagement bash was held last night in the maximum city wherein the duo exchanged the rings. Also Read - Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Raveena Tandon steal the show

We saw guests such as , , Bhagyashree, , Manish Malhotra, Sussanne Khan, Aly Goni, , Krystle D'Souza adding glitz to the glamorous night. The beauties had turned up in elaborate designer wear whereas the men opted for traditional bandh galas, kurta pyjamas with Nehru jacket or Sherwanis. Videos from Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's engagement and Sangeet ceremony are going viral as you read this. Alia Bhatt, who looked stunning in a lemon green and pink lehenga with a risque cross-neck blouse. Anyway, the gang danced to the beats of Lamberghini, Didi, Banana and more. Alia danced away with Akansha Ranjan and others. Check out the videos here: Also Read - Anushka Rajan-Aditya Seal wedding: Alia Bhatt turns goofy, Vaani Kapoor grooves to Nashe Si Chadh Gayi on dhol beats at the duo's Bollywood style Sangeet [PICS]

Here's a video from the previous night's bash wherein Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Krystle and Akansha with the bride-to-be Anushka danced to Dardi Rab Rab Kardi, Bijuriya to name a few. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut says 'India got freedom in 2014'; Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi reacts to his wedding with Katrina Kaif and more

And last but not least, the man and woman of honour, who exchanged rings in front of their loved ones - Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan:

Talking about Aditya and Anushka's wedding, it was in 2019 that the Tum Bin 2 actor popped the question to his lady love. They met through Anushka's mother's NGO Beti. Every year they organise a fashion ramp walk to raise awareness and Aditya was invited to the same once. And slowly they started growing fond of each other.