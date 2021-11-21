Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan Sangeet: Alia Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan, Vaani Kapoor burn the dance floor with Dardi Rab Rab, Lamberghini and more – Watch

Check out the videos of Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's sangeet and engagement ceremony that was held last night in the city. Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan and others set the dance floor on fire with their moves.