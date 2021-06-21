After doing 12 movies with Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar to team up with the former's son, Ahan Shetty – deets inside

Maverick producer Sajid Nadiadwala is the one who has pulled off the casting coup. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar had collaborated with Ahan Shetty's father, Suniel Shetty, in as many as twelve movies, of which some were produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.