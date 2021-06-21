After doing 12 movies with Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar to team up with the former's son, Ahan Shetty – deets inside

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is known to bring together an interesting cast with every project. With another such recent development, the news is that the filmmaker is all set to bring Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty together for an upcoming project. While both the actors, respectively have Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar, and Tadap, where Ahan Shetty makes his debut, on the cards with Sajid Nadiadwala, now the two coming together is definitely news that has gotten us all extremely excited. Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan, Saif Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan more: Here are the most stylish father-son duos of B-Town

The development on the project is underway, however, more details are soon to be divulged on the project. A source close to the production shares, "The entire team is rooting for this action power-pack of actors which has Akshay and Ahan together for the first time. Only Sajid sir could make it possible and we are all truly excited for the energy the two would bring to the screens. The project is yet to be announced and is at the planning stage. We will have more details come out soon."

Earlier this year, Akshay's rugged look from Bachchan Pandey was unveiled and the actor will be teaming up with producer for the tenth time in Bachchan Pandey. Also, Kumar had presented the first poster of Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria being produced by the producer. Interestingly, had collaborated with father, , in as many as twelve movies, of which some were produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Surely, the news of the two coming together in another Nadiadwala extravaganza has gotten us all excited and we look forward to more details out soon. Stay tuned to this space for further updates.