Actress appeared to have been in major trouble after her name got dragged in a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The intimate pictures of the actress and the conman went viral on social media and it led to a big controversy. It was after the actress was called in for interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate. 's name also came to fore and she was interrogated by the ED. Now, in the same case, names of other few big celebrities have come to light. As per media reports, conman Sukesh has claimed to have had connections with actresses like and .

As per a report in ANI, Sukesh Chadrashekhar made claims that he knew Shraddha Kapoor since 2015 and even helped her during the NCB interrogation. He also claimed that when Raj Kundra was in jail because of the porn films case, he contacted Shilpa Shetty for his conditional release. Not just the actresses, reports state that conman claimed that he was going to co-produce 's next film Captain India. He reportedly said that he is good friends with and was going to produce the film with him. However, as per an India Today report, all the claims made by Sukesh Chadrashekhar in context to these top celebrities are bogus. Sources revealed to the portal that all his claims are false and he had no connection with these celebrities.

Sukesh Chadrashekhar is accused of extorting over Rs 200 crore from a businessman's wife by impersonating government officials. The investigation is on the case.