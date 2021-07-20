After Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty skips shooting of Super Dancer Chapter 4; Karisma Kapoor steps in

's husband and businessman Raj Kundra is currently ruling the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He has been reportedly arrested in a pornography-related case. He was arrested on Monday night and reportedly has been sent into custody till July 23. Amidst this, reports are coming that Shilpa Shetty has skipped the shooting of the dance reality show - Super Dancer 4. She is one of the judges on the show along with and Geeta Kapoor. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mesmerised by Pawandeep Rajan’s voice, Karisma Kapoor joins him on stage as they together sing Dil Jaane Jigar – view SNEAK PEEK

As per a report in SpotboyE, Shilpa Shetty has skipped today's shooting. Instead of her is set to appear as a special judge. The portal quoted a source saying, "We were supposed to shoot for the upcoming episode today at Filmcity and Karisma Kapoor is coming as a guest judge for the special episode. However, Shilpa has not come to the set for shooting today at the last moment. And we are continuing to shoot with the rest three." When asked about the reason, the source said, "I don't know the reason behind but we have been informed because of some personal emergency. She will not be able to shoot for today's episode."

After Raj Kundra got arrested by Mumbai Police, Shilpa Shetty hasn't made any comment on the ongoing case against husband.

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey who had filed a case against Raj Kundra in 2019 for allegedly making her number public spoke on the current controversy. She was quoted saying, "At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma." Reportedly, police has found WhatsApp chats of Raj Kundra and his partners that are considered to be crucial evidence in this case.