Ajay Devgn buys bungalow in Juhu for THIS staggering amount

According to Zapkey.com, has bought a bungalow spread across 474.4 square meters at Juhu in Mumbai for Rs 47.5 crore. It was earlier reported that he had bought it for Rs. 60 crore. He has also taken a loan of Rs 18.75 crore for the property. Also Read - 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Here are 5 unknown facts about the Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai-Ajay Devgn starrer that will BLOW YOUR MIND

Reportedly, the plot is part of the Kapole Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu, which transferred the bungalow in the joint name of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal Virendra Devgn aka Ajay Devgn. It was done onMay 7. The seller of the bungalow is Bhavesh Balkrishna Walia. Ajay currently resides in Shiv Shakti Bungalow which is close to the newly-bought property. It is believed that the bungalow size is 474.4 sq.m and has a constructed area of around 6,500 sq ft carpet. Also Read - Salman Khan celebrates 20 years of Hum Dil Chuke Sanam with throwback picture; ignores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actor has apparently paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.37 crore on the deal which is a transfer deed document and not a sale. Also Read - Kiara Advani's comment on Sidharth Malhotra's sun-kissed picture is such a TEASE

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also features , , and others in pivotal roles. Set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, it narrates the tale of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. For those unaware, Vijay Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj Airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt plays the character of Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, who helped the army during the war. While Nora Fatehi will play an Indian spy named Heena Rehman, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as a social worker named Sunderben Jetha Madharparya.

The actor will also be seen in Maidaan. Talking about the film, it is based on the "golden years of Indian Football". Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963.