Ajay Devgn wins the heart of the whole of Mumbai with THIS noble gesture' proves to be a real-life Singham

Corona spared no one globally. Be it young or old, economically well-settled or backward, every country in the world bore the brunt of COVID-19 cases in the last one and a half years. While the crisis is far from over, continued efforts by certain individuals and institutions have helped. Closer home, the Indian entertainment industry also paid a price. Not only have livelihoods been hit because of the Pandemic, medical aid became unavailable to so many of the daily-wage workers. Film shootings ground to a halt and cinema halls are still closed. That's when superstar Ajay Devgn decided to step in.

Like some of his Bollywood colleagues, has taken it upon himself to ensure that he could lend a helping hand to a large number of people from both within and outside the film fraternity. Besides helping the BMC set up a 20-bed ICU facility in Central Mumbai in the month of May, on Friday, June 11, Ajay's NY Foundation organised a vaccination camp in a Mumbai suburb. Done with the help of a private healthcare unit, the vaccination camp ensured nearly 400-odd people got their jabs. Earlier NY Foundation did a similar but smaller exercise at another location.

A media professional who got his jab on June 11 said, "I sincerely thank NY Foundation for getting me my vaccine. The last few months have been hard on everyone around but more so on us. Our jobs require us to roam the field to get our daily quota of photographs/articles. Without the vaccination, we were putting our lives in peril. However, thanks to Ajay Sir and some other actors/filmmakers, who have reached out to us and offered us help without us asking for it, our lives have become that much easier. Thank you, NY Foundation. Like it is said, it takes one to help one."

Once again, Ajay Devgn proves to be a real-life Singham.