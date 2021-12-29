Akshay Kumar gets all poetic as he wishes Twinkle Khanna a very Happy Birthday; wifey is all hearts

It is 's birthday today and how can stay calm? The couple is in Maldives enjoying quality time with their daughter Nitara. They are in vacation mode and are leaving everyone jealous with their cool pictures and videos. On Twinkle's birthday, Akshay shared another cool picture from their Maldivian Holidays. In the picture we see both of them dressed in blue posing with the blue sea in the background and clear blue sky. The Khiladi Kumar got all romantic and poetic to wish his wifey on her special day. Also Read - BREAKING! Dhanush CONFIRMS his next Bollywood movies after Atrangi Re [EXCLUSIVE]

Akshay Kumar wrote that with Twinkle by his side, she can overcome anything. His post read, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina." In response, Twinkle dropped a few hearts in the comments section. Check out his post below:

Twinkle Khanna shares her birthday with father and legendary actor . In his memory, the actress shared a picture from childhood and wrote, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It's our day together, now and forever." It is his 79th birth anniversary. Manish Malhotra, Sikander Kher and many others dropped comments on this post of Twinkle Khanna.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has many films lined up for release. He had Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and many more in his kitty.