Amid the recent spike in Covid cases, has shared a video which will make many people smile. The actor took to Instagram to share a video with a dog. His caption read, "Lakhon mile, koi bhi na tumsa mila (I've met millions of people, but I have never met someone like you)….A million love songs can't match this unconditional affection. Pets are pure." He added the song Mere Yaaraa from his Sooryavanshi in the background. His wife Twinkle reacted with emojis.

Recently on 's birthday, Akshay took to Instagram to wish her. Sharing a picture with Twinkle, he wrote, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina." Responding to his wish, Twinkle dropped a few hearts in the comments section.

On the work front, Akshay has Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and OMG 2 – Oh My God! Announcing Raksha Bandhan, Akshay had written on Twitter, "A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it's the quickest I've signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai ,this one is very special."

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also stars .