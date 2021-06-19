Akshay Kumar responds to The Undertaker’s real rematch challenge

has now responded to The The Undertaker’s real rematch challenge. The actor wrote, “Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro!” Have a look at his post below. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more: Bollywood celebs who flaunt their grey hair with swag

It all started a few days ago when Akshay took to social media to celebrate 25 years of his action-packed film which was released on June 14, 1996. In the film, Akshay was wrestling with The Undertaker and eventually defeating him with his acrobatic skills. To mark the 25 years of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi on a hilarious note, Akshay revealed that it was wrestler Brian Lee who had played the role of WWE wrestler The Undertaker in the action film.

Akshay also shared a meme featuring Brock Lesner, Triple H, Roman Reigns and him which read, "Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker." In the caption, he wrote, "A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film."

A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film ? pic.twitter.com/w7J5z3QGBQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2021



The post became viral and it also caught The Undertaker's attention. Replying to Akshay's post, the Deadman challenged the Khiladi Kumar for a real rematch. "Ha! Tell me when you're ready for a REAL rematch!"

, who played the role of King Don who hires The Undertaker for his wrestling challenges, also shared the images with Brian Lee and expressed his wish to work with Akshay in the sequel. "Yes Akki @akshaykumar Undertaker @undertaker Brain Lee was so much fun to shoot.And of course Rekha ji was at her Devilish best. Akki brother I think it’s time to make one more Khiladi film," he tweeted. The Umesh Mehra directorial also featured actresses Rekha and in the lead.