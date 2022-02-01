The trailer of and starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is out. With the trailer, the makers have also accounted its release date. The film will be premiering on February 13, just a day before Valentine’s Day. The film’s release was under the scanner recently. There were reports suggesting that release was cancelled. This was because had allegedly threatened to walk out of Shehzada, which is the official Hindi retelling of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Also Read - Budget 2022: Allu Arjun, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs become Memes as janta react to new changes – Check Pics

After the reports, producer defended Kartik and stated that he was not involved in the decision making. An official statement from him read, "We, the producers, felt that 'Shehzada' should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers' decision and not actor. I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with."

Have a look at the trailer below:

Nivetha Pethuraj. , , , Sunil, , Harsha Vardhan, and Rajendra Prasad also play key roles in the film. The film's Telugu version was released in 2020. It was a big hit. The film recently completed 2 years. On the occasion, Allu Arjun wrote on social media, "Sweetest Recall . 2 years of #AVPL . What a journey… I still feel the sweetness. . Thank you #trivikram garu for the most spl experience ever . And my brother @musicthaman for the album of the decade , all my artists , techs. , producers n the whole team(sic)."