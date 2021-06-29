Alaya F BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of dating Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. Ever since then she has been entertaining all with her sensational posts on social media. It was in the month of November 2019 that she had posted some pictures from her birthday bash. The pictures also had Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary in the frame. It led to the speculations of them being in a relationship. However, now, Alaya F has put these rumors to rest.

To Times of India, Alaya F was quoted saying, "f you are being talked about, that’s always great! You shouldn’t take these reports too seriously. Aaishvary is a wonderful friend and an extremely talented person. These stories used to spark curiosity amongst my near and dear ones, but now even they are used to it." She also called Aaishvary a wonderful friend.

She also spoke about her personal life and said, "“As far as my personal life is concerned, I don’t stress about it as much as I do about my professional life. I feel your personal life should fall into place naturally. You should only work on being the best version of yourself every day. That’s what I did throughout the lockdown. It was all about me thinking about myself and not about any other person (laughs!)."

It was in the month of February that Alaya F confirmed her film. She has bagged a film with Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. Sharing her excitement, she said, "As far as my personal life is concerned, I don’t stress about it as much as I do about my professional life. I feel your personal life should fall into place naturally. You should only work on being the best version of yourself every day. That’s what I did throughout the lockdown. It was all about me thinking about myself and not about any other person (laughs!)"