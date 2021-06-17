Alia Bhatt celebrates '93 and fabulous' grandpa's birthday; beau Ranbir Kapoor plays peak-a-boo in pics – take a look

Alia Bhatt is a social media freak. She loves to give a glimpse into her personal life by sharing pictures and videos. Last night, the actress celebrated her grandfather's birthday. He turned 93 and the lady threw him a sweet birthday bash with only family members in attendance. Now that Ranbir Kapoor's family is also her family, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter Samara were also a part of the celebration. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Prabhas: All the actors making headlines for their unbelievable pay for upcoming projects

Alia took to her Insta stories to share some inside pictures from the bash. The actress arranged for a fun party with funky eyeglasses, balloons and more. In one of the pictures, we also got a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor. As Alia posed with her '93 and fabulous' grandpa, Ranbir could be seen in the corner of the picture, smiling. In other pictures, we see her with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and mother Soni Razdan. Shaheen Bhatt was also a part of the birthday bash. Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipku Media (@chipkumedia)

It was Soni Razdan's father's birthday and on the occasion, the senior actress penned a heartfelt note for her dearest daddy. She wrote, "Daddy has turned 93 years young today ! The best story teller to children in the world .. he used to make them up as he went along .. and we even had a series called Neelam and Gagan .. which he regaled my sis and me with in weekly instalments ; a prolific badminton and snooker player in the olden days; a good bridge player and now an avid golfer ( yes he still plays) apart from being an architect who still practices ! ... (designed Chitrakoot and Woodlands) the list is endless and so is his boundless energy, enthusiasm and ability to tell the most hilarious jokes with full character renditions. Many of the talents we possess in the family we get from him. Happy Birthday darling daddy. You make us all proud." Neetu Kapoor dropped a comment wishing him a happy birthday.