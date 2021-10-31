took to Instagram to post a picture in which she can be seen wearing a ring with the number 8 written on. For the unversed, it is the lucky number of Alia and her boyfriend . She was also seen holding a dry leaf. Her face wasn’t visible though. Her caption read, “the little things.” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Prabhas-Anushka Shetty and more couples whose wedding rumours are giving fans sleepless nights – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

reacted to her post and wrote, “This picture is pure art.” It was followed by a heart emoji. Also Read - From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt – celeb couples who might get married in December 2021

This is not the first time Alia is seen wearing the ring. Earlier this year, she was seen with the ring when she was leaving for Maldives with Ranbir. On Valentine’s Day also, she was seen with the ring making fans wonder if she was engaged. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli opens up on film's clash with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

As you might be aware there are speculations regarding Ranbir and Alia’s marriage. It is believed that they are going to tie the knot in December this year. In a past interview, Ranbir had said that he would have married Alia in 2020 itself if it was not for the pandemic.

Recently, Alia’s mother shd some light in their marriage. She told us, “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information.” She added, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen some time in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that, but even her agent might not know.”

On their professional front, Alia has SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, apart from and Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, Ranbir has apart from Brahmastra. He is also said to have a film in the pipeline.