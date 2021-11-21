It’s raining weddings in India and in Bollywood. Alia Bhatt was seen at the sangeet ceremony of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. The pics and videos of the actress are going viral. In one of the videos, she can be seen dancing to the tunes of Chhalka Chhalka Re from Saathiya. She can be seen grooving along with a few others. Some netizens are not liking her dance. “Isse accha insta me reels banane vali ladkiya kr deti,” wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, “YouTube pr isee jyada acha performance dekh leti.” One fan also questioned the song choice and wrote, “Aur koi gaana nhi mila.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her hot blouse at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal sangeet; 'jaldi jaldi mein blouse ulta pehen liya'
On the other hand, there were several others who liked her performance. “Alia gorgeous,” wrote a fan. “Hayeeeee,” commented another fan. Have a look at her performance. Also Read - Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan Sangeet: Alia Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan, Vaani Kapoor burn the dance floor with Dardi Rab Rab, Lamberghini and more – Watch
The actress was also trolled for her blouse which many found too “bold”. "RIP to Traditional Attire," one fan wrote. "Fashion disaster of the year award goes to.... MISS ALIA BHATTT," wrote another fan. She was also compared to Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, who is regularly trolled for her outfits. "She is looking like urfi javed." Also Read - Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Raveena Tandon steal the show
On the work front, the actress will be seen in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, RRR and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Talking about RRR, the film also stars Jr NTR, Olive Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Shriya Saran, Spandana Chaturvedi, Varun Buddhadev and others in pivotal roles.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.