Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her dance performance at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal’s wedding; fans say ‘Isse accha insta me reels banane vali ladkiya kr deti’

In one of the viral videos from Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding, she can be seen dancing to the tunes of Chhalka Chhalka Re from Saathiya. She can be seen grooving along with a few others.