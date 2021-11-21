Shaadi fever is riding high on Bollywood. and have grabbed headlines for their December wedding already. On the other hand, and set wedding goals with their lavish ceremony in Chandigarh. And now, and Anushka Ranjan are going to tie the knot today. Last night, a super sangeet bash was held in the maximum city for Anushka, Aditya and their families and friends. A lot of celebrities graced the function and made it a starry affair. , Krystle D'Souza, , Bhagyashree, , and others turned up all dolled and decked up in their best attires. However, it was Alia Bhatt who was brutally trolled for her modern styled lehenga-choli. Also Read - Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan Sangeet: Alia Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan, Vaani Kapoor burn the dance floor with Dardi Rab Rab, Lamberghini and more – Watch

To be precise, it was the choli that the netizens found too hard to digest. It was a cross necked blouse with an open back. The actress wore a lime-green and pink lehenga. Alia's pictures from Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet are going viral on social media. While a lot of fashion enthusiasts liked her styling, a majority of netizens brutally trolled her for her style statement at her BFFs' pre-wedding function. First up, have a dekko at the RRR actress' look here:

"RIP to Traditional Attire," one wrote. Another social media user commented saying, "Fashion disaster of the year award goes to.... MISS ALIA BHATTT." One of the netizens compared her to Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed. "She is looking like urfi javed." Another fan wrote, "Yeh alia ne kya phena hai?? Fashion ke naam par kuch bhi." Some also dropped vomiting emoticons. Check out the reactions here:

Meanwhile, videos of Alia Bhatt dancing to Didi, Banana, Lamberghini and more have been going viral as you read this. The actress set the stage on fire with her Akansha and others on Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet ceremony.