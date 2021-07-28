Alia Bhatt steals Ranbir Kapoor's belongings and the reason will make you go 'awww'

and 's affair is pretty famous. They are truly-madly-deeply in love with each other. While they love to keep their personal lives private, we get glimpses of their love as they make joint appearances at events. Ranbir Kapoor is not on any social media platform but Alia Bhatt makes sure to drop sweet nothings expressing her love for Ranbir Kapoor. Her recent post is all about her pyaar for RK. Also Read - Alia Bhatt gives a flying kiss to the paparazzi; social media's hilarious reactions will make you ROFL — watch video

Sharing a few pictures, Alia Bhatt stated that she is missing him. She also revealed that she stole his belongings as she is missing him. In the pictures shared, we see her flaunting a black cap and a black t-shirt. Her caption read, "when you miss him so you steal his belongings (& make sure you take many selfies)." That cap is of RK. Aww, how cute are these two? Check out her post below:

Now, fans are desperately looking forward to their wedding. Had the lockdown not been there, they would have been already married. This is something that Ranbir had himself revealed. In an interview with Rajeev Masand back in 2020, Ranbir Kapoor had said, "It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life." He also spoke about Alia being an over achiever. He said, "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is—from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be together seen in . The film has been in the making for years now and their fans are desperately waiting for an update about the same.