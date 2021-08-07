Alia Bhatt's trainer drops hot, new yoga pic of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and it's all about 'twisting and glowing'

Alia Bhatt underwent a massive body transformation before entering the film industry, and today, she's one of the fittest celebs we have around the block, and not just in Bollywood. In fact, many look to the young star for inspiration to hit the gym and create new fitness goals. However, taking inspiration is one thing and actually following it is an entirely different matter. Maintaining fitness standards as high as Alia Bhatt does is no small task. One of the exercise routines the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress swears by is yoga, and her celebrity fitness trainer, Anshuka, has now dropped a hot, new pic of the star in a yoga pose that's sure to set new motivational goals for her fans. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor is a ‘wrong number’ for Alia Bhatt, the two should avoid getting married; predicts numerologist

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Anushka, who also trains the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday and others, shared Alia Bhatt's pic and captioned it "Twist & Glow @aliaabhatt #aliaabhatt #ardhamatsyendra #yogatwist #spinetwist #detox #yogamumbai #mumbaiyogis #anshukayoga. " Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga)

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next ambitious directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and S.S. Rajamouli's even more ambitious pan-India film, RRR, which also marks her foray into Telugu cinema. Incidentally, both movies are period pieces, though the first one is a biographical drama, and the second is a loosely inspired action, historical epic, based on the lives of two freedom fighters whose names are realtively unehard of nowadays.