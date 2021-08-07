Alia Bhatt's trainer drops hot, new yoga pic of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and it's all about 'twisting and glowing'

Maintaining fitness standards as high as Alia Bhatt is no small task. One of the exercise routines the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress swears by is yoga, and her celebrity fitness trainer, Anshuka, has now dropped a hot, new pic of the star in a yoga pose that's sure to set new motivational goals for her fans.