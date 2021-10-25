is involved in a drug related controversy since October 2. Meanwhile, dad is getting praised for a Cadbury ad which promotes local stores. The ad uses technology which makes SRK say names of stores near you. “Humare aas paas ki jo dukane hain, unki Diwali bhi to meethi honi chahiye na?” says the actor in the ad. Have a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cadbury Celebrations (@cadburycelebrations_in)

Fans are showering their love for the actor. “Once this Campaign will start to take the form of Fire? you'll see every Local Store having SRK's Poster pasted on the walls, roads, everywhere.. I want to ask Bhakts "Haan Bhai, Bahar Nikalna Kab Band Kar Rahe Ho" ???????” wrote a user. Another one added, “Haters keep on hating and he will keep on growing and shining ,. King for a REASON.” Another comment read, “Now onwards I will only buy Cadbury products , Thankyou for this Cadbury , srk.”

Meanwhile, yesterday an Prabhakar Sail said that he overheard a conversation between his employer, KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza that mentioned an alleged pay-off between Sameer Wankhede and concerned parties. Accrording to reports, he has said that Sam D'Souza met Pooja Dadlani, who is the manager of Shah Rukh Khan in a car. Reportedly, he has said that KP Gosavi and D'Souza spoke about sharing Rs 25 lakh between themselves. NCP minister Nawab Malik has demanded a thorough investigation into the same.

A special court rejected Aryan’s bail on Oct 20 after which his team of lawyers filed an appeal in Bombay High Court. The matter will now come up for hearing on Oct 26.