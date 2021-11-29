, , and Carry Minati-starrer Mayday has now undergone a title change. It has been now titled as Runway 34. The first look of the stars is out and it appears to be very intriguing. All the stars put up the announcement on social media. The film is directed by Ajay Devgn and will be releasing on Eid 2022. As per our sources, Runway 34 is roughly based on the true incident of a 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a close shave due to poor visibility. Carry Minati's poster is not out yet. It is directed under AJAY DEVGN FFILMS banner. Check out the first look posters of the stars here: Also Read - 10 over-hyped films starring Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and more that bombed terribly at the box office

Ajay Devgn in his caption mentioned that the film is based on true events and the film is special to him for one than one reasons. His caption read, " MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022 as promised."

Runway 34 will now be clashing with Tiger Shroff's 2. The film also stars Tara Sutaria. Earlier, Heropanti 2 was going to release in May, however, the makers decided to release the film earlier on the occasion of Eid. Now it remains to be seen which film manages to win in this battle. Watch this space for more updates.