is one of the popular actors we have. He has entertained people for years and continues to do so. His latest tweet has got fans worried. It read, “T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope.” It was followed by a heart and folding emoji. The tweet has got fans worried who are thinking he might be unwell. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “What happened,Amitji? I hope you are well..please take care..You are always in my prayers..Sending you all the sunshine and divine grace? #Shivratri Love and Respect as always.” Another fan tweeted, “In prayers with you Amitji ??May God protect everyone.., prayers for Peace.” Have a look at Amitabh’s tweet and some reactions below: Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Ajith's Valimai takes bumper opening, Vijay Deverakonda shuts marriage rumours, Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump and more

T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..?❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2022

What happened,Amitji? I hope you are well..please take care..You are always in my prayers..Sending you all the sunshine and divine grace? #Shivratri Love and Respect as always..????? https://t.co/4vznEIJaSR pic.twitter.com/tpfV3cOKAv — Aditi Roy (@AditiRy) February 27, 2022

Be in care, peace, safty and Love

God bless you Amitji ?? pic.twitter.com/4Ee3Ab2OuB — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) February 27, 2022

In prayers with you Amitji ??May God protect everyone.., prayers for Peace pic.twitter.com/iwrhWuvMqY — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) February 27, 2022

While his tweet has got fans worried, from his blog it seems everything is fine. He wrote, “The stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test .. but what was truly tested was the the drive back from Madh Island, that sleepy secluded get away .. now no longer a get away from the city .. but a get away from it, the island, seclusion now .. no more the solitude , the silent winds , the soft lashes of the sea, the freedom of movement on the beaches , with not a bird in sight .. all gone .. structures and buildings .. and commerce ..left a fairly early wind up of work by 5:30 pm and got in to Jalsa .. at 8:30 ..thank you Apple Music and Disney HotStar .. finished several albums of music and a few serials and sports meets ..back to work tomorrow ..but another challenge awaits ..Chelsea v Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something ..see ya." Also Read - Jhund trailer: Amitabh Bachchan brings back 'ANGRY YOUNG MAN' swag in raring form; Nagraj Manjule has a winner on his hands

On the work front, Big B will be seen in Jhund.