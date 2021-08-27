Troubles seem to mount for ’s bodyguard Jitendra Shinde after recent reports of him earning Rs 1.5 crore per year surfaced online. According to a TOI report, he has now been transferred to D B Marg police station on Thursday by city police commissioner Hemant Nagrale. That’s not all. The state government is also verifying whether Jitendra had informed police authorities about his annual income and his assets. They are also trying to find out if he was drawing a second salary from another source, which is not allowed under state service rules. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aishwarya Sharma on being called 'Bit**' by trolls, Sonakshi Sinha posts a bikini picture on fan's request and more

A senior IPS officer told TOI that Shinde Jitendra was working with Bachchan since 2015 and his transfer was a "routine procedure" as police constables are not allowed to continue on the same post beyond 5 years.

According to the report, the police department was informed that Jitendra's wife runs a major business which includes providing security guards to big personalities. Talking about this the IPS officer said that they do not have specific or concrete information as of now. He added that they will first issue Jitendra a show-cause notice to get basic information from him. He also said that they are keen to know if, despite the state government paying him a regular salary, he was accepting an additional monthly salary from some other agency. The IPS officer also confirmed that he is no longer Amitabh's bodyguard. He also said that "pressure was mounting on Mumbai police not to shift him in view of his association with the star".

Well, we will have to wait and watch how this further unfolds.