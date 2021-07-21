Angad Bedi shares WORRYING news about Neha Dhupia's second pregnancy; reveals it's 'not easy on her, baby wasn't planned' – deets inside

and recently announced that they are expecting their second child. In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Angad shared that her second pregnancy is challenging since “she is pregnant again after almost 3 years.” Also Read - Roadies judge Neha Dhupia REVEALS her daughter Mehr has already kept a pet name for the baby

He said, "It’s a different experience and not easy on her. But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime experience.” Also Read - Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi expecting their second child; make the announcement with an adorable picture

He added that while Neha and he had spoken about having another baby but they hadn't planned the second pregnancy. "We had discussed thinking of having a sibling for Mehr. But we didn’t know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time," he said. Also Read - Inside Edge 3: Maker Karan Anshuman slams reports of season 3 being scrapped; says, 'Absolutely untrue malicious'

In another interview to Hindustan Tinmes, Neha revealed that she was pregnant when Angad was diagnosed with Covid-19. She had said, "Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period."

Neha and Angad recently shared the pregnancy news on Instagram. They were seen in black outfits. Neha wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God," Angad wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare." Neha and Angad are already parents to a daughter, Mehr.