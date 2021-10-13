This case is turning as dramatic as a movie. The bail plea in drug case, which was supposed to be heard on Wednesday at 11 am, finally started with some delay. However, the Special court was not able to come to any conclusion. While Aryan Khan’s lawyer pleaded for bail, NCB opposed it and the arguments continued till after 5 pm on Wednesday, after which it was decided that the remaining argument with ASG opposing the bail plea will be heard by the Special court on Thursday, October 14. Also Read - Urfi Javed supports 'poor kid' Aryan Khan: 'Why don't we show equal outrage for rapes and murders?'

This essentially means that Aryan Khan will not return home again today. However, what this also means is that he may be soon shifted to the normal ward, with around 500 other inmates. He had been kept in the quarantine cell since October 8 along with 8 other inmates as per new Covid norms for new accused in jail. The 3-5 day period has already ended and Aryan’s problems may only increase from here.According to reports, and ’s son Aryan Khan has been co-operating all through the questioning. Apparently, no drugs have been found in possession. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty shares a cryptic post on the day of Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing

Aryan was arrested by NCB officials on October 2 in the drug case. Aryan was then sent to NCB custody till October 7. According to the reports, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appeared for the NCB and sought further custody. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Bollywood star kids queuing up to leave India after the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son – here's what we know

It is believed that Shah Rukh and Gauri are trying their level best to get him out of the jail. Celebs like , Alvira Khan, Maheep Kapoor, , and others visited the Khan family. had shared a long and encouraging note for Aryan on social media.

feels that Aryan is being targeted because of SRK. To a leading daily, he said, “We cannot say that it’s his religion that has come in the way, but some people have begun using that subject now, which is not right at all.” He added that whoever is an Indian is the son of India and all are equal under our constitution. He added that there are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them.