Antim trailer: Salman Khan opens up on theatrical vs OTT releases; says, 'You can't enjoy a film the same way on a laptop or phone'

Among the many queries put forth at the Antim trailer launch, one that Salman Khan felt particularly passionate about was the 'OTT vs theatrical' debate and whether people would be willing to come back to theatres after such a long break. While addressing it, he also confirmed something about Antim: The Final Truth that many were speculating till now.