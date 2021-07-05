Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta announce the star cast of their action thriller – two BIG STAR KIDS to be launched

The Hansal Mehta directorial is being produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series along with Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal and Mazahir Mandasaurwala from Mahana Films. With such content powerhouses backing the newcomers, it will be interesting to see what Bollywood's latest star kids bring to the big screen.