Anupam Kher shares throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff; Tiger Shroff reacts

took to Instagram to share a throwback pic with and . In the picture we can see, SRK eating food and Jackie getting distracted by something. Anupam’s caption read, “When innocently looking at the camera was a style statement!! Unless you are @bindasbhidu! When a plate of food in the hand was a natural thing. When a plain kurta pajama was the ultimate party dress. Nerd faceDisguised face With #Jackie & @iamsrk !! From my album of memories! #Friends #Actors.” Have a look at the picture below: Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Best of SSR films to watch ahead of his first death anniversary



Reacting to the post Jackie posted a series of heart emojis and Tiger Shroff wrote, "amazing" along with a red heart emoji. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Asha Negi goes wild in the Khwabon Ke Parindey trailer, Samantha Akkineni hikes her fee, teen thriller Cruel Summer launched

Recently, Anupam penned a note with some throwback pics for his wife on her 69th birthday. The note read, "Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always!" Also Read - Anupam Kher reveals that close friend Robert De Niro often checks on wife Kirron's health status

Kirron is fighting blood cancer. Anupam Kher told Bombay Times recently, "Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID-19 situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves."

He said that some days are good, which she feels the side effects of the treatment more strongly on the others. He told the paper, "She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health. She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too."