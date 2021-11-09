Director 's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s life is an open book. She is an influencer and talks about a lot of things online. Now, as you might be aware, she is dating Shane Gregoire. On Monday, shared a few snaps from their Bikaner getaway. In one of her pics, they can be seen kissing each other. “Romantic getaway,” read her caption. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Aryan Khan gets bail: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and 15 other star kids who landed themselves in the biggest controversies in the past

Her post got quite a few reactions. commented on her picture and wrote, “Meditate.” On the other hand, Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter, Alaviaa Jaffrey, who is also Aaliyah's good friend, wrote, “PDA.”

A few months ago, revealed that he has been dealing anxiety and depression. She posted a video on her YouTube channel and said, "I have always dealt with it on and off but it has never been bad to the point where I couldn't cope. It has always been easy for me to snap out of it. If I really wanted to snap out of it, I could. It was all in my head, it never bothered me to the point where it was like ruining my life. It wasn't interfering with my life. Like I would feel depressed and anxious, but I could snap out of it."

She added that she was also admitted to a hospital due to her panic attacks. She said, "Since then, I just haven’t been able to snap out of it, which is weird for me, because usually, it is so easy for me to just snap out of it. I’ll do a therapy or counselling session and I’ll be fine for months or weeks. But it was really hard for me after November. I was just super low, constantly crying, feeling like there was no purpose to my life, like I didn’t want to exist or do anything. I thought I was a burden on everyone else and all of these negative interrupting thoughts in my head obviously aren’t true. But that is what it felt like.”