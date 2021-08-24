As you might be aware, and Virat Kohli are in England with their daughter Vamika. They are there as the Indian cricket team is on a tour. Virat took out time from his schedule to celebrate Onam with his wife and daughter. They were at a Kerala restaurant, Tharavadu, in Leeds, Yorkshire. Many fans of the couple posted pictures on social media. Anushka was seen in a white maxi dress while Virat looks wore a black tee and trousers. Here’s a look at a few of the pictures and videos: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Deol, Parineeti Chopra and more: Stars who stole the show from main leads with their powerful supporting acts

Last month, Anushka and Virat took some time out to celebrate their baby daughter Vamika's 6 months birthday with a picnic. The actress shared a few family pictures on Instagram. "Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️ Happy 6 months to us three," Anushka captioned the post. However, she chose to hide her daughter's face in both the images.

At the time of Vamika's birth on January 11, Virat and Anushka had requested the paparazzi not to click the pictures of their daughter asking them to respect their privacy. "As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," read the couple's joint statement.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is expected to star in a film based on Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen in Zero which was released in 2018.