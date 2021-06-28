Anushka Sharma makes a cheeky post as she sneaks in a breakfast with Virat Kohli, sans baby Vamika â€“ take a look

Anushka Sharma has been on a long break since her film since Zero. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in this one, after which, she shifted her focus on being a producer. Her life also changed as she embraced parenthood. In the month of January this year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby daughter into this world. They named her Vamika. The little bundle of joy has been the centre of their universe since then. Recently, Anushka and Vamika accompanied Virat to Southampton as team Indian took on New Zealand in World Test Championship final. Though India lost the Championship, Anushka is feeling mighty victorious. Ask why? Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and more â€“ meet the hottest biker chicks in Bollywood â€“ view pics

The leggy lass recently took to her Instagram account to make a cheeky post. She shared a picture that sees her grabbing a bite ."whilst posing with Virat Kohli. In the caption, she wrote, "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious." The couple seems to be enjoying their meal at a cafe. Along with the caption, Anushka attached an emoji depicting father, mother and baby. While we do not get a glimpse of Vamika as Virat and Anushka have made a conscious decision to keep her away from media glare, we are more than happy to see Virushka being all goofy and cute in the picture. Take a look at Anushka's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma last hit headlines as she flaunted her new haircut in a stunning selfie. While making a post, she thanked Sonam Kapoor for introducing her to an amazing hair stylist. Virat Kohli was all hearts for this picture.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is yet to announce her next project. She seems to have all her focus on daughter Vamika. While announcing the name of the little one, Anushka had penned, " presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."