and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl Vamika Kohli in January this year. While the couple has shared pictures of their baby on social media, her face was hidden. Now in an interview with Grazia, Anushka has spoken about her pandemic pregnancy and how it has changed her life.

She revealed that her first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have Virat by her side, to handhold and be her cheerleader. She added that the pandemic pregnancy experience taught her to always look at the positives. "It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn't playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn't have been able to accompany him in my condition," she quipped.

The actress added that the new phase has changed her life. "My biggest understanding of life in the past few years, even before I became a mother, has been that you cannot get attached to any identity of yours, because it's all very fickle," she said. She said that she is an actor and a mother, both of which have taken up significant amounts of time in her life. "But neither role defines me completely. As somebody working in the industry, I thought I was quite far removed from it. I didn't belong to an inner circle and my routine always consisted of going to work, coming back and spending time with myself," stated Anuhska.

She went on to say that she was defining her self-worth based on who she was, based on the celebrity that she is, the star that she is and the success she has garnered and the talent that she possesses. “That started to seem abnormal to me. I figured that if I'm going to keep allowing something so transient to define who I am, at some point I'm going to get stuck and find it hard to cope,” said Anushka.