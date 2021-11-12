It’s been a while since and Virat Kohli became parents in January this year. They have been very guarded of their daughter Vamika’s pictures. In an interview with Grazia, Anushka has spoken about her pandemic pregnancy and why she hasn’t started working on her next project yet. Also Read - Anushka Sharma opens up on the horrors of her pandemic pregnancy; reveals, 'Virat was my cheerleader'

The actress, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, says that she wanted to take some time off and understand what it was that she wanted wanted to do work-wise and what kind of movies she wanted to be a part of. “The conversation surrounding mental health and the importance of taking a break has now gained prominence, given the trying times we’ve had,” she says adding that we need to acknowledge that having a packed schedule doesn’t make you a better worker. “As a creative individual, you have to allow yourself that breathing room, that space to grow, invent, and re-invent,” says Anushka. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan's imposter says 'they trapped me'; Man arrested for giving rape threats to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika and more

She adds that there is pressure that’s thrust upon women to look a certain way, even before they become mothers, before they get pregnant, and definitely after they’ve had a baby. Says the actress, “Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body?” Sharma is now content to regain her strength at her own pace. Also Read - Hyderabad man arrested for giving online rape threats to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika

She added that the pandemic pregnancy experience taught her to always look at the positives. “It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition,” stated the actress.