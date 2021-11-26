is busy parenting her daughter Vamika Kohli alongside cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The actress has been sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram lately. Some clicked by herself, some photoshoots and some clicked by her beau. And guess what, she's shared new pictures of herself clicked by Virat again. And they are so beautiful that you'll be mesmerised by the actress' beauty and Virat's photography skills. The pictures feature Anushka posing and basking in the warm sunlight, smiling as bright as the sunshine. She ad-libbed the lyrics of Bob Marley, Robin Schulz' song Sun is Shining. "Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these…. Forgot the lyrics to this song," Anushka wrote in the caption. Check out her pictures below: Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor: Check the most popular honeymoon destinations of your fave Bollywood couples

So cool, right? We have fallen in love with these pictures and Anushka like we fell for her when she made her debut with . She's dishing out the carefree vibes of Taani, don't you think? Also, netizens are lauding Virat for his photography skills.

A couple of days ago, Anushka had grabbed headlines for her poolside pictures in a hot neon monokini. The pictures went viral instantly. Anushka has been glowing radiant and we believe it's because of Vamika and Virat. The actress is also getting the hang of photography it seems. She has been clicking some amazing and goofy photos of Virat and Vamika every often.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has announced no new films. She was last seen in and starrer Zero. Anushka's fans are waiting to watch the gorgeous actress back on the big screens.