There has been a lot of buzz about and tying the knot in December 2021. But it seems, there is a change now. A source told Etimes that they have grand plans for their shaadi and don’t want to rush into it. They need more time. While the source didn’t really say that it won’t happen in 2021, the wedding seems unlikely this year.

Alia today shared a pic in which she could be seen flaunting a ring. Her face wasn’t visible though. Have a look at her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Last year, Ranbir had confessed that he is hoping to get married soon to his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor revealed that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the two would have been married already. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

Recently, Alia’s mother shd some light in their marriage. She told us, “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information.” She added, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen some time in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that, but even her agent might not know.”

On their professional front, Alia has SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, apart from and Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, Ranbir has apart from Brahmastra. He is also said to have a film in the pipeline.