and Malaika Arora keep giving us couple goals all the time on social media and even when they are spotted together. Malaika is 48 while Arjun is 36. In a recent interview with Masala.com, Arjun spoke about being trolled because of the age difference of 12 years between them. He said that the media goes through the comments from people on social media and that Malaika and him don’t even look at 90% of the comments. He added that trolling cannot be given so much importance, because ‘it’s all fake’. Also Read - After John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive, says 'I'm infected' despite taking all precautions

He went on to say that the people who troll would be ‘dying to take a selfie’ with him when they meet him so one cannot believe that narrative of them trolling. “What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise,” stated the actor. He also said that one can’t be so bothered about whose age is what so Malaika and him just live, let live and move on. He added that it’s a ‘silly thought process’ to look at age and contextualize a relationship. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Nysa Devgn, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and others' pics are unintentionally funny

Arjun and Malaika are pretty open about their relationship. Talking about making their relationship public, Arjun said that he did that to make sure that tomorrow, they are not ‘bothered’ and ‘troubled’ by the news and by people speculating and writing some nonsense. He also said that he is But at the same time, he’s private about it where he doesn’t speak about it. “I respect anybody who doesn’t wish to do what we’ve done. And I completely understand that it should be to each their own. It’s not easy. And it should be allowed to flow," Arjun said. Also Read - From Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli – here's how B-town couples ringed in New Year 2022 [VIEW PICS]

The actor was last seen in Bhoot Police along with and and Saif Ali Khan.