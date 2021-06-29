Arjun Kapoor wants his Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar costar Parineeti Chopra to turn into his photographer; her reply is EPIC

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra became a hit pair since their film Ishaqzaade released in 2012. They have come a long way since then. Apart from the films, both of them have also made it to the headlines for the awesome physical transformation. Parineeti Chopra stunned one and all a few years ago when she shared her transformed pictures. She sported a slim and trim avatar grabbing all the attention. Arjun Kapoor recently followed the suit as he underwent a physical transformation. Well, that seems to have become a reason of fun banter between Parineeti and Arjun. Also Read - Ek Villain 2 actress Disha Patani in a white bikini gives the OG 'Bond girl' vibes with her jaw-dropping SEXY pic

It so happened that Parineeti shared a few stunning selfies from her Austria vacation. Smiling from ear to ear, Parineeti looked gorgeous as ever. She shared it with the caption, "i take selfies now." A lot of stars left comments on the post but Arjun's was the funniest. He expressed that he wants Parineeti to take his pictures now. He wrote, "I'll give u my camera u take mine also." Then Parineeti teased him by stating that now he is making new demands as he has 'Nayi body'. Her reply read, "OHO. Nayi body, naye demands (New body, new demands." Lol.

During the promotions of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun Kapoor had spoken about what change he has witnessed in Parineeti since their first meeting in 2011. To SpotboyE, he had quoted, "Nothing has changed because that's how we are when we interact with each other. Whatever changes people see in her or people feel is something where they can see her evolution. I just see the same Parineeti I saw in 2011 in Yash Raj when we met for the first time and we were told we will be working together. For me, she is that person and will always remain that person. Obviously, a slightly better version because life does teach us. But in her innocence and purity, she is still the same person."