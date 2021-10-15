As you might be aware, , who was sent to judicial custody on October 7, was sent to Arthur Road jail on October. His bail plea hearing which was held yesterday, reached no conclusion and he will remain in jail for at least 8 more days. Arthur Road is also known as Mumbai Central Prison. Being one of Mumbai's largest prisons, it is also believed to be the city’s oldest prison. Built in 1926, it was initially meant to be a transit prison, outside the then city limits. It has 20 barracks and cells within them. The 2.83-acre prison compound houses 2,680 inmates. Reportedly, it is supposed to accommodate 800 prisoners only. Also Read - Undertrial N956 Aryan Khan allowed to wear his own clothes, can buy food worth Rs 4500 from jail canteen; here’s the menu

According to reports, the conditions inside the walls of the prison are just horrible. The toilets are unhygienic and open. There is always someone waiting for you to finish as there are not enough toilets for the prisoners. That’s not all. The prison has the same water that is used for the toilet, bathing, washing of clothes. Reportedly, the prison didn’t even have fans earlier and , who was in jail, got them installed. Reports also say that the prison doesn’t have proper medical facilities. Also Read - Aryan Khan breaks down during video call with Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan from jail

In 2020, fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s lawyers, in a bid to stall his extradition, told a UK court that the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai is infested with rats and insects and has no privacy for inmates. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan to remain in jail till October 20; Mahesh Babu CONFIRMS his next with SS Rajamouli and more

Meanwhile, it is said that the star kid broke down while speaking to his parents while and Gauri tried to console him via the video call. According to reports, due to Covid-19, the physical meetings of jail inmates with their family is barred and to enable them to speak to their kin, video calling facility has been made available. Apparently, there are around 11 smart phones in the Arthur Road jail and inmates are allowed to talk to their families twice or thrice a month.