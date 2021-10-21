The ongoing nightmare for and his family doesn’t seem to end any time soon. The Bombay High Court today gave a date of October 26 for hearing the bail application of , arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Top 5 silliest questions Shah Rukh Khan got asked outside Arthur Road Jail

Amid a lot of media focus, SRK met his son Aryan at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail today. This was the first time they met since Aryan was detained by the NCB on October 2. According to reports, the actor was allowed to meet Aryan as COVID-19 protocols were lifted for in-person meetings in jail. As per a peepingmoon report, they sat across one another at Counter No. 12. They were interacting through an intercom with a glass partition between them. Jail authorities were present during their meeting. As per the authorities, they didn't speak to each other for some time.

It's believed that after some time, SRK couldn't stop himself from crying and looking at his distraught father, Aryan too started weeping inconsolably. The jail authorities had to reportedly pacify both of them. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan got close to 18 minutes with Aryan.

Aryan apparently told his father, “I am sorry.” SRK replied, “I trust you… I am sorry.” SRK then asked him if he had eaten anything. After Aryan said no, SRK asked the jailor if he could be given anything to eat. The jailor told him that it’s not allowed without the court’s permission. SRK then pleaded with other inmates to take care of his son. Reportedly, SRK also met the family members of other inmates.

SRK meeting his son in jail and them breaking down reflects the emotional rollercoaster ride for SRK and his family. There were several silver linings when it seemed like Aryan would be granted bail but it wasn’t to be. With the hearing on October 26, it seems like Aryan will have to remain inside the jail walls. That is not all. According to reports, the NCB today raided SRK’s Bandra bungalow hours after he visited Aryan in jail. It seems this case is going to last longer, which means more turmoil for SRK and his family.