Kiran Gosavi, who was was called an ‘independent witness’ by the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau, has opened up about the viral video with . Kiran has claimed that ’s son had requested him to call his parents. Talking to India Today, Krian said, "Aryan asked me to call his parents manager. He gave me Pooja's number. I dialed her number, she didn't take my call, so I had Aryan record a voice note and I sent that to Pooja."

There have been allegations of bribery against him made by a man claiming to be his personal bodyguard. His name is Prabhakar Sail. Prabhakar said that he overheard a conversation between his employer and Sam D'Souza to the tune of Rs 18 crore. According to reports, he has said that Sam D'Souza met Pooja Dadlani, who is the manager of Shah Rukh Khan in a car. Reportedly, he has said that KP Gosavi and D'Souza spoke about sharing Rs 25 lakh between themselves. NCP minister Nawab Malik has demanded a thorough investigation into the same. Prabhakar also alleged that he was made to sign a blank panchnama by the NCB in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Kiran admitted that he knows Prabhakar and that that he had worked with him. However, he also revealed that they are not touch in since October 11. Kiran also refuted Prabhakar’s claim and said that he had signed the panchnama after reading the content. Kiran also told NDTV that he will ‘surrender shortly’ in Lucknow.

A special court rejected Aryan’s bail on Oct 20 after which his team of lawyers filed an appeal in Bombay High Court. The matter will now come up for hearing on Oct 26.