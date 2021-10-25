There is a new update in the drug case. According to NDTV, Kiran Gosavi, the ‘private investigator’ whose selfie with 's son Aryan Khan went viral, has said that he will ‘surrender shortly’ in Lucknow. Also Read - Truth about Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday's WhatsApp chats revealed; NCB to announce future course of action today

As you might be aware, he was called an independent witness by the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau. There have been allegations of bribery against him made by a man claiming to be his personal bodyguard. His name is Prabhakar Sail. Prabhkar said that he overheard a conversation between his employer and Sam D'Souza to the tune of Rs 18 crore. According to reports, he has said that Sam D'Souza met Pooja Dadlani, who is the manager of Shah Rukh Khan in a car. Reportedly, he has said that KP Gosavi and D'Souza spoke about sharing Rs 25 lakh between themselves. NCP minister Nawab Malik has demanded a thorough investigation into the same.

A special court rejected Aryan’s bail on Oct 20 after which his team of lawyers filed an appeal in Bombay High Court. The matter will now come up for hearing on Oct 26.

Voicing his opinion on the case, filmmaker recently wrote on Twitter, "Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests?"

He was pointing towards the allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau and its zonal director, Sameer Wankhede. The allegations came to the forefront after an independent witness Prabhakar revealed that the NCB allegedly got him sign blank documents. On the other hand, Sameer Wankhede has denied it all in a statement by NCB that read, “Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary actions”.

It seems we will see many more twists and turns unraveling in this case.