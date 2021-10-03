Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). According to Zee News sources, he was placed under arrest today at 2 pm, for his alleged involvement of consumption, sell and purchase of Contraband. He was arrested in connection with seizure of 13 gram of Cocaine, 5 gram of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash.

Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been arrested, according to a Zee News report.

Earlier today, news agency ANI posted the visuals from the NCB office from where the detainees were reportedly taken to the hospital. A tweet by ANI read, "Mumbai: Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB."

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty at an event today was asked to comment on the same. He had said, "I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let's give that child a breather."