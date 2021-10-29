and ’s son was granted bail by the High Court yesterday along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. The high court had said it would provide a copy of its order today. So while it is expected that the will be out of jail today, there is a condition. According to NDTV, his 'release order' document should reach the prison's 'bail box' by 5:30 pm today. If it doesn’t, he might have to spend another night in the jail, according to rules. Also Read - Inconsolable Gauri Khan stopped eating, sleepless Shah Rukh Khan only survived on coffee: Heart-breaking details of what happened at Mannat the 26 days Aryan was away

Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told PTI, "We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from the high court today. Once we get it, we will submit it along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court." He added, "We hope to do it by this evening itself so that we can get Aryan Khan out of jail."

After the bail verdict yesterday, we saw stars like , Swara Bhasker and others reacting. Taking to Twitter, R Madhavan wrote, "Thank god. As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen." On the other hand, also took to Twitter and wrote, "When time delivers justice, one doesn't need witnesses," in Hindi. Swara Bhasker shared a tweet about Aryan's bail and said, "FINALLY !" too shared a picture of and Aryan, originally shared by Maheep Kapoor and wrote, "Finally."

Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun Dhamecha along with five others were detained on October 2, and placed under arrest on October 3 after the NCB raided the luxury ship preparing to sail on a Mumbai-Goa cruise. Aryan has spent 24 days in jail.