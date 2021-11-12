's eldest son has been ruling the headlines since the past month. The starkid got arrested in a drugs related case and also spent three weeks of time in Arthur Road Jail. After he was granted bail, came forward to sign Rs 1 lakh bond as surety. Today, Juhi has wished Aryan Khan a very happy birthday with a throwback picture. Also Read - A day before his birthday, Aryan Khan's pictures go viral as he appears before NCB to mark his weekly attendance

The actress shared a childhood picture of Aryan Khan and sister posing with her kids Jhanvi Mehta and Arjun Mehta. She also pledged to plant almost 500 trees in his name. Juhi Chawla wished that Aryan Khan stays protected and guided by Almighty. Check out her tweet below:

Happy Birthday Aryan !

Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed , protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you .⭐️?????????500 trees pledged in your name .??? Jay, Juhi , Jahnavi , Arjun and all ours . pic.twitter.com/ogCMNKH29X — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 12, 2021

Earlier, after signing the surety bond, Juhi had spoken to the media about Aryan Khan's bail and said, "I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody."

As per the reports, it is being stated that Aryan Khan will have a low key birthday celebrations this year given that he is still recuperating from whatever he went through over the past few days. He will be celebrating with his parents Shah Rukh Khan and at . Sister Suhana Khan is expected to join in through facetime.