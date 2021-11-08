Aryan Khan case: Chunky Pandey’s brother Chikki summoned by Mumbai Police after alleged extortion levelled by the NCB

It can be recalled that earlier, Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday was summoned and questioned by the NCB. According to reports, the summons for Chikki Panday comes as a follow-up to the Special Investigation Team's probe into the allegations of extortion.