There is a new development in the case. According to a Republic TV report, Chunky Pandey's brother Chikki Pandey has been summoned by Mumbai Police Special Enquiry Team (SET) to record his statement. The summon comes after the alleged extortion allegations levelled against NCB officials. However, Chikki Panday has informed the Mumbai Police that he won't be able to join the probe as he has tested positive for COVID-19. It can be recalled that earlier, Chunky Panday's daughter was summoned and questioned by the NCB.

According to reports, the summons for Chikki Pandey comes as a follow-up to the Special Investigation Team's probe into the allegations of extortion. The team had earlier recorded statements of Ranjitsingh Bindra and Mayur Ghule, for allegedly helping Kiran Gosavi connect with 's manager Pooja Dadlani. It is believed that Ranjitsingh got in touch with actor 's brother Chikki Pandey to contact Pooja.

Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid was conducted on a Goa bound cruise on October 2. He was later and then sent into judicial custody. After spending almost 3 weeks in jail, he was released from Arthur Road jail after the Bombay High Court granted him bail. Now, the case has been transferred to The Special Investigation Team (SIT).

After the case being transferred to the central team, there were reports stating that Sameer Wankhede will not be heading it. Responding to the development, Sameer Wankhede told ANI, "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT [special investigation team]. It's a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai."

Well, it seems this case is far from over.