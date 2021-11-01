Ever since ’s son got nabbed by the NCB and embroiled in the drugs case, there are a lot of people from the film industry saying a lot of different things about it all. Some in support, some in solidarity, some criticising Shah Rukh. Now, the day when Aryan Khan came back home to , after spending 28 days in custody, veteran actor made a rather controversial comment. Also Read - Celebration time at Mannat as Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday kicks-in; flowers, cakes and gifts start flowing in – watch

In an interview to NDTV, Sinha said, “Mere bachche Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat (The upbringing of my children Luv, Kush and Sonakshihas been so well done that they don’t have any such habit).” The statement was covered far and wide and many spoke about how it was negative and raised a finger at Shah Rukh and ’s parenting styles. The statement went viral, with the Pathan actor’s fans bashing Sinha on social media. Also Read - Big birthday and Diwali plans for Shah Rukh Khan and family at Mannat? Here’s how the family plans to celebrate [Exclusive]

To everyone’s surprise, Sinha’s wife made an unexpected visit to Mannat. She is one of the first celebs to go and meet Shah Rukh and Gauri after Aryan came home. But any guesses why? She is after all, not the only member from the film fraternity who is closest to the Khans. So why this sudden act of concern? Also Read - Aryan Khan returns home: Mommy Gauri Khan whips up a special diet plan to get her boy's health back on track [Exclusive]

There are high chances that the star wife was at Mannat for damage control. After all, while Shotgun would have said something as a matter of fact, it was misconstrued. And creating misunderstandings at such a sensitive time or hurt a fellow parent’s feelings is the last thing anyone would want. Well, we just hope Shah Rukh finds all the strength to put this incident behind him. Meanwhile, the superstar has decided to make the most of this month, which started with Aryan coming home, followed by his 56th birthday and then Diwali. Shah Rukh will be spending this time with his family before he starts shooting for Lion, Pathan and Tiger 3, which he had put on hold.