There is a new update in the case. According to Live Law India, Sam D'Souza, who claimed Kiran Gosavi took money from Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani, has moved the Bombay High court seeking protection from arrest. Sam had claimed that Kiran had taken Rs 50,00,000 from Pooja. Sam allegedly 'brokered that deal'.

Live Law India also states that once Sam came to know that Gosavi is a fraud, he ensured the money was returned back to Dadlani through her husband.

On Monday, while speaking to ABP Majha Sam said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had no role in the alleged deal. He added that Gosavi had only pretended to be in touch with him.

As you might be aware, Sam’s name cropped up last month when Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the alleged drugs case, said that he was a bodyguard employed by Gosavi and that he he heard Gosavi speaking on the phone with Sam, asking him to strike a deal with Pooja for Rs 25 cr. He claimed that out of that, Rs 8 cr would be given to Wankhede. In his affidavit, Prabhakar had mentioned that KP Gosavi, Pooja Dadlani and Sam D'souza had met on October 3 at Lower Parel. Gosavi then directed Prabhakar Sail to pick up two bags and hand it over to Sam.

"After much abuse and pressure, we managed to recover Rs 38 lakh from Gosavi, the rest we contributed and paid back to Dadlani and we understood that Gosavi was a cheat," reportedly said Sam to a news channel.

Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 after a raid on a cruise. He was then arrested on October 3. Later, he was sent into judicial custody. He was jailed for almost 3 weeks before being released on bail by the Bombay High Court.