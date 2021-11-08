might be out on bail but the case is far from over. In a latest development, ’s manager Pooja Dadlani has been summoned by the Mumbai Police. According to a report on India TV, a special investigation unit (SIT) of the Mumbai Police reportedly found CCTV evidence of Pooja meeting KP Gosavi and Sam D'souza in Lower Parel. The team is reportedly probing allegations of 'extortion' in the cruise drug case involving Aryan. Also Read - Aryan Khan case: Chunky Pandey’s brother Chikki summoned by Mumbai Police after alleged extortion levelled by the NCB

According to reports, the SIT is likely to register a case against Kiran Gosavi and will call Dadlani to record her statement. It can be recalled that last week, Sam D'Souza approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest bail. In his plea, he had claimed that Kiran Gosavi had taken Rs 50 lakh from SRK's manager to get Aryan Khan released, and the amount was returned later.

The team had earlier recorded statements of Ranjitsingh Bindra and Mayur Ghule, for allegedly helping Kiran Gosavi connect with Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. It is believed that Ranjitsingh got in touch with actor 's brother Chikki Pandey to contact Pooja.

Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid was conducted on a Goa bound cruise on October 2. He was later and then sent into judicial custody. After spending almost 3 weeks in jail, he was released from Arthur Road jail after the Bombay High Court granted him bail. Now, the case has been transferred to The Special Investigation Team (SIT).

After the case being transferred to the central team, there were reports stating that Sameer Wankhede will not be heading it. Responding to the development, Sameer Wankhede told ANI, "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT [special investigation team]. It's a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai."