October had been harsh on , , and their family. On 3rd October, Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB officials from a cruise ship on which they had organised a drug bust based on a tip-off. Aryan Khan was a special invitee on the cruise ship and without a boarding pass. After he was nabbed, he was in NCBs custody and later was arrested for consumption and distribution of illegal narcotics substances though reports claim that no such evidence was found on him. Aryan's chats were leaked too and it was alleged that he has been associated with the drugs along with his friends Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, who were also nabbed and arrested alongside the star kid. And now, Bombay High Court has declared that 'no evidence was found against Aryan or his friends stating that they were conspiring to commit the offence against the arguments put forth by the NCB.

After the court's order, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to his Twitter handle and asked, "So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court. Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through." Check out his tweet here:

So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court.

Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through. https://t.co/LWNzbR7riB — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) November 20, 2021

In a case of prima facie, the court ruled out NCBs argument saying, "There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts."

Aryan Khan was sent to Arthur Road Jail after his custody was transferred from NCB to the police. His bail pleas were rejected about three to four times before he was granted bail on 28th October 2021. An elaborate legal team had brought together including Satish Maneshinde, Amit Desai and others who worked together to get bail for Aryan Khan. He was released on various conditions which included submission of passport, Rs 1 Lakh in bond, counselling sessions at the NCB office every Friday amongst other conditions.